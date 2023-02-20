Londonderry production company Just Content has revealed their new mobile production trailer thanks to £750 funding from the Lab Fund Youth First award.The company was originally founded in 2017 as 7283 Media, but have since rebranded as Just Content. Since the move, co-founders Conor Rabbett and Joshua (Josh) CurranKelly and their team have been making their mark on the industry as one of the youngest production crews in the country (average age of 21).

Since May 2021, the company have moved into solely producing live content, which has included high profile clients such as Londonderry’s YouTube sensation Adam B, BBC and Viperio.

Conor Rabbett, managing director of Just Content, explained: “Myself and Josh (creative director) met in NWRC and both just fell in love with multi-cam productions and broadcast.

"We’ve done work with Adam B producing a live Saturday night programme, and also more recently have done work with the Ulster and Antrim LGFAs.

“My background has enabled me to build up a selection of equipment over the last 10 years, as well as getting £750 funding from the Lab Fund Youth First award which helped us build our new production trailer. The trailer has made our jobs so much easier and taken our production value up a level.”

Following their recent successes, the local production company is set to link with further education colleges and even offering work placements.

Conor added: “We are in talks with local education institutes to help students by giving full access to the new broadcast trailer, so they can get hands on experience within broadcast. We’ll hopefully be taking students on work placements to give them recognised work for their portfolios after education.”

Just Content’s services include live event broadcasting, sports streaming, concerts and entertainment, pre-recorded productions and advertising content. Examples of their work and testimonies from those they have worked with can be found on their website.

Just Content team Caoimhe Barr, Joshua CurranKelly, Conor Rabbett, Morgan Stevenson and Cathal Carlin

The new production trailer

