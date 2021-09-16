Added incentive for shoppers ahead of High Street Voucher Scheme

The Boulevard in Banbridge, which employs 500 people locally and boasts a range of well-known brands including Levi’s, Molton Brown, Nike and Dune London, is introducing a new incentive following the announcement from the Executive to provide everyone over the age of 18 in Northern Ireland with a £100 pre-paid card to spend.

Shoppers that visit The Boulevard throughout the duration of the High Street Voucher Scheme, from September 27 until November 30, and sign up to the centre’s B-Exclusive discount card at Guest Services will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win one of three £500 shopping vouchers to spend at the scheme.

Chris Nelmes, retail director at The Boulevard, is launching the incentive to thank shoppers for their support following the easing of lockdown restrictions: “We very much welcome the announcement of the Executive’s High Street Voucher Scheme and believe it will go a long way to help aid retail throughout the autumn months.

Chris Nelmes, retail director at The Boulevard with Pauline Tipping, retail operations ranager, to launch an incentive thanking shoppers for their support following the easing of lockdown restrictions and the announcement of the High Street Voucher Scheme

“Following the easing of local lockdown restrictions earlier this year, there was an anticipation from shoppers to get back out and enjoy the physical retail environment and this voucher scheme will play a crucial role in continuing to encourage customers to visit bricks and mortar stores rather than shopping online.

“We have invested in the scheme to ensure it is viewed as a safe and comfortable environment for all and look forward to welcoming more customers on site over the coming months.

“Signing up to the B-Exclusive card is quick and easy and everyone that does so from September 27 – November 30, will be in with the chance to winning one of three £500 shopping vouchers that can be spent in the run-up to the busy Christmas period.”

The B-Exclusive discount card provides shoppers with even more value for money at the retail scheme with a further 10% discount off a wide range of brands including Adidas, Asics, BB’s coffee and muffins, Bedeck, Clarks, Jack & Jones, Kurt Geiger and others.

Anyone can sign-up for the discount card by visiting Guest Services at The Boulevard or by visiting the-boulevard.co.uk .

The High Street Voucher Scheme launches on September 27 before applications close on October 25. Cards have to be spent by November 30. Further information can be found on www.economy-ni.gov.uk

