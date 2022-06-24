AECOM to design Belfast Royal Courts of Justice upgrade

Royal Courts of Justice building service

Appointed by the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service (NICTS), AECOM will provide design and contract management services and will work in partnership with the Vision 2030 Estate Modernisation Team to develop ambitious plans to upgrade the courts in the centre of Belfast.

The project team will develop a sustainable future design solution to improve the mechanical and electrical infrastructure within the building, as well as some internal reconfiguration. It builds on the work AECOM has undertaken for HM Courts & Tribunals Service in England and Wales on a number of building projects, and its development of the Courts and Tribunals Design Guide.

Brenda O’Loan, project manager at AECOM, said: “AECOM is delighted to be appointed to develop and deliver a design solution for the Royal Courts of Justice. Our Northern Ireland-based team will lead the work, with input from our global network of expert colleagues.

“In my 30 years with AECOM, I have worked on local projects such as Belfast City Council’s Leisure Transformation Programme, including Templemore Baths, but it feels very special to have the opportunity to work on such an iconic building in the centre of Belfast.”

Along with the Vision 2030 Estates Modernisation Team, the AECOM team is mobilising architects, engineers and surveyors and will review technical information to identify the preferred design solution. It is estimated the design phase will take four years and will require extensive stakeholder engagement and detailed planning.