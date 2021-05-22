Aer Lingus Regional adds Glasgow to route portfolio from Belfast City

Aer Lingus Regional adds Glasgow to route

The new Belfast City Airport (BHD) to Glasgow Airport (GLA) route will initially operate daily, with 11 flights weekly, and will increase to 19 flights weekly in August.

The addition of this route brings the total number of destinations served by Aer Lingus and Aer Lingus Regional from Belfast City Airport to ten and provides additional choice and frequency for customers wishing to travel between Belfast and Glasgow.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport which now flies to 26 destinations across the UK and Europe, said: “Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, is a much-valued airline partner at Belfast City Airport, and the addition of Glasgow to the network will offer further choice and flexibility to our passengers.

“With up to 19 flights per week, the convenient flight schedule will no doubt appeal to both business travellers who can book a same-day return, and those seeking to reunite with friends and family or take a short break this summer.”

The flights will operate on a ATR82-600.

Andy Jolly, Managing Director at Stobart Air, which will operate the flights, added: “Stobart Air has called on the UK Government and the Northern Ireland Executive to support the industry and work with all industry stakeholders on a plan and timeline for the resumption of safe air travel.

“In light of the successful Covid-19 vaccination rollout allowing air travel to increase safely, we are pleased to add this new route from Glasgow to Belfast to our route network, which will cater to both business and leisure travellers with direct, convenient, and cost-effective flights.

“We are committed to providing our passengers with frequent, convenient, and affordable services through our regional connections. We look forward to welcoming our staff and customers onboard this new route.”

Aer Lingus Regional already flies to Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Exeter, Leeds Bradford, and Manchester from Belfast City Airport, and recently announced new services to Cardiff and Newquay will commence on June 28.

All Aer Lingus Regional flights, operated by Stobart Air, will operate in line with Covid protocols put in place by the UK Government, Northern Ireland Executive, and health authorities.

A number of enhanced health and safety measures to protect staff, crew and passengers, including enhanced aircraft cleaning, mandatory face coverings (with the exception of small children and those who are unable to wear a face mask for medical reasons), and boarding, disembarkation, and in-flight procedures to reduce crew and passenger interaction have all been implemented.

Passengers flying on this new service to Glasgow can also avail of the Aer Lingus loyalty programme, AerClub, where Avios reward points and be collected and redeemed against future flights, purchases, or products.

Flights start at £29.99 one way and can be booked now at aerlingus.com.

Belfast City Airport continues to follow all relevant directives for airports regarding Covid-19 and measures remain in place throughout the terminal to protect the wellbeing of passengers and staff. Further information can be found at belfastcityairport.com

