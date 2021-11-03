Affidea Group acquires Hillsborough Private Clinic

Affidea Group, the largest European provider of diagnostic imaging, outpatient and cancer care services, has announced the acquisition of Hillsborough Private Clinic.

The addition of the NI clinc to the Affidea portfolio adds another established facility with an excellent reputation to Affidea’s growing capacity for diagnostics and treatment in Northern Ireland.

Established in 2002 and located just outside Belfast, Hillsborough Private Clinic performs approximately 4,000 surgical procedures and deals with 11,000 outpatient attendances per annum. The facility has five outpatient rooms, supported by a dedicated theatre and laser suite. Strategically located on the Dublin – Belfast motorway, Hillsborough Private Clinic caters for patients travelling across Northern Ireland and also patients from the Republic of Ireland who can avail of the Northern Ireland Planned Healthcare Scheme.

Barry Downes, CEO of Affidea Ireland

Day-case surgical procedures at Hillsborough Private Clinic include cataract and eye surgery, endoscopic surgery including oesophago-gastro-duodenoscopy, colonoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, cystoscopy and hysteroscopy, podiatric surgery and general surgical procedures such as varicose vein surgery, weight loss, carpal tunnels and plastic procedures. A wide range of specialties are also offered including Cardiology, Dermatology, ENT, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Nutrition, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Plastic surgery, Rheumatology and Urology.

This is Affidea’s second acquisition in Northern Ireland in the past seven months and the third business it now operates in the Northern Irish market. The move further demonstrates the commitment of the business to invest significantly in the island of Ireland to facilitate improved and rapid access to quality patient centric healthcare catering to both the public and private markets.

In March 2021, Affidea acquired Orthoderm, a leading provider of clinical and medical services across a wide range of medical and surgical specialties including Dermatology, Plastic Surgery and Orthopaedics as well as pain management and GP services. Orthoderm is also located in Hillsborough. Affidea has been present in Northern Ireland since 2015 when it acquired Northern MRI, a leading provider of diagnostic imaging also located in Belfast.

Barry Downes, CEO of Affidea Ireland, said: “We are really excited to announce this acquisition of Hillsborough Private Clinic. Jim, Gary and the entire team have built a phenomenal patient focused business that enjoys a market leading position and an enviable reputation for clinical excellence. The addition of the clinic to our portfolio will really accelerate the development and growth of our outpatient services in Northern Ireland. We look forward to utilising our national network of clinics to expand our range of services that are accessible to both private and public patients located across Ireland.”

The medical directors of Hillsborough Private Clinic Gary McKee and Jim Sharkey, added: “We welcome the incorporation of HPC into the Affidea Group, a very well run and progressive presence in healthcare in Ireland. Affidea share our vision for the further development of healthcare in Northern Ireland and we look forward to working closely with the Ireland team.”

Advisors to Affidea on this acquisition were Flynn O’Driscoll and KPMG while advisors to Hillsborough Private Clinic were Beltrae Partners and A&L Goodbody.

