AG paving the way with career openings at its Fivemiletown and Toome facilities

Aaron Cassidy, General Operative pictured at AG in Toome

The market-leading manufacturer of paving and building products is seeking applications from experienced Maintenance Fitters, Maintenance Technicians and Maintenance Electricians, as well as Machine Operatives and Production Operatives.

AG has been at the leading edge of hard landscaping and building solutions for more than 60 years, providing world class products and services to architects, specifiers, contractors and homeowners across the UK and Ireland.

The family run business employs over 200 people with locations including Fivemiletown, Dungannon, Toome, Ballygawley, Dublin and Birmingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Acheson, Chief Executive Officer said: “Our company’s mission is to create products that can make construction better, faster and safer. This mindset not only influences how we develop new products, but it shapes how we run our business. We are constantly seeking ways to improve every aspect of our business and we want to recruit the best talent to help us do so.

“We have been extremely busy over the last 12 months. Trading has been strong across both the domestic sector and commercial sectors. We have had several record-breaking months recently and this recruitment phase is all about strengthening our already fantastic team and meeting customer demands.”

AG offers its employees training and development opportunities as well as employee benefits such as Life Assurance, plus a range of other perks including access to a wellbeing scheme, paid lunch breaks and employee discounts.

For more information on the careers available at AG, please visit www.ag.uk.com/our-company/careers-at-ag/ or email your CV to [email protected]

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.