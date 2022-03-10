Agreement for CityAirbus NextGen’s wings to be made in Belfast facility

This partnership will support Airbus’ exploration of disruptive aircraft design while complying with stringent regulations.

Spirit AeroSystems will be responsible for teh developmnet and manufacturing of the CityAirbus NextGen’s wings in its Belfast facility.

Both partners’ ambition is to achieve a minimum weight solution, while ensuring the highest levels of safety.

The structural concept of the eVTOL’s fixed wings will be able to transmit the related aerodynamic loads while being optimized for the right balance between hover and cruise efficiency. CityAirbus NextGen’s distributed propulsion system will contribute to reducing the influence of air turbulence.

Jörg Müller, head of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) at Airbus, said: “The partnership with Spirit AeroSystems is an important step for the development of CityAirbus NextGen and its wings are key structural components for flight efficiency. To build an optimized vehicle for cleaner and safer air transport, we are proud to onboard Spirit as a strategic partner who benefits from a proven track record in this field, and extensive experience in component quality and airworthiness.”

With a significant UK footprint, particularly in NI and Scotland, Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world’s largest suppliers of aerostructures and builds on years of manufacturing and delivery of major components and architecture solutions in the aviation industry. Its longstanding relationship with Airbus includes the provision of fully integrated wings and wing elements for multiple Airbus commercial aircraft. Extending existing collaboration between Airbus and Spirit AeroSystems, this partnership is a further sign of the company’s’ commitment in the United Kingdom.

The fully electric CityAirbus NextGen was revealed in September 2021 at the Airbus Summit. It is equipped with fixed wings, a V-shaped tail, and eight electrically powered propellers as part of its distributed propulsion system. CityAirbus NextGen is being developed to fly with an 80 km operational range and to reach a cruise speed of 120 km/h, making it perfectly suited for a variety of missions. Airbus is developing a UAM solution with eVTOLs not only to offer a new mobility service in urban areas and beyond but also as an important step in its quest to reduce emissions in aviation all over its product range.

