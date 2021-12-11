Agri-tech business identify team leaders with two-year course

Based at the company’s Belfast animal feed mill and distribution centre, the cohort have now completed an apprenticeship in Food Services Team Leading.

The aim of the programme was to recognise team leaders within Devenish’s production and distribution operations and provide them with formal qualifications to help them to fulfil their potential and support them in their career development.

Facilitated and delivered by People First, an award-winning employment and training organisation, they took monthly classes, working through study modules and assignments to achieve qualifications in Team Leading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were then given the opportunity to complete Essential Skills in English and Maths which provided them with further qualifications to progress their careers.

Gillian McAuley, Group HR director at Devenish, said: “Our people have always been our most important asset and we pride ourselves on providing a variety of personal development opportunities to help everyone within our organisation achieve their potential. So not only is our team getting what they need to stay ahead but we are also improving to meet our own business needs.

“This was our first apprenticeship programme, which was designed for our existing employees, and it has been great to see the team grow and develop their confidence further during the past two years with several of the group being promoted in that time.

“They showed a real appetite for learning, despite all of the challenges brought about by the pandemic and we are incredibly proud of them.”

The two-year programme initially started in 2019 before moving online as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with all lessons and assessments completed virtually.

Devenish supervisor David O’Halloran was one of the team members on the programme.

He said: “I’m really pleased to have completed the programme, it has been a great experience and I’d highly recommend it to anyone in the industry.

“Not only has the course helped us to develop as team leaders, but it has given us a wider understanding of the business and there’s no doubt it has helped me gain invaluable skills that I will use throughout the rest of my career.”

Devenish develops innovative nutritional products and solutions for the feed industry, the food industry and for human health.

Headquartered in Belfast with sites across Ireland, the UK, USA, Mexico, Turkey and Uganda, Devenish carries out pioneering research and development in health and sustainability throughout the food chain, in response to the growing consumer demand for safe, nutritious and sustainably produced food. Employing over 700 people globally and trading in over 40 countries, Devenish develops innovative solutions that ensure the most effective and efficient utilisation of nutrients in food production.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.