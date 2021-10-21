AI Homecare expands further into Belfast creating 40 new jobs

A Northern Ireland domiciliary care business has recently taken on 21 new staff with plans to employ another 40 people as soon as possible to meet growing demand within the sector.

based in Saintfield, AI Homecare Group has recently opened a new administration office at Innovation Factory, the site of the old Mackie’s factory, in order to provide care workers to people in Belfast.

Highlighting the need to fill the packages of care within the Belfast area, Gemma McWilliams, support manager with AI Homecare, said: “There are approximately 5,000 hours of domiciliary care needing to be filled currently in the Belfast area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care workers Roma McDermott and Matthew Long with Innovation Factory Centre director Majella Barkley and AI Homecare support manager Gemma McWilliams

“We plan to continually recruit over the coming months in order to help fill those packages of care and ensure that people get the high-quality service they require to remain at home.”

The company, which is contracted by the Belfast and South Eastern Trusts, works exclusively with the National Health Service recruiting and training home care workers for a range of services, including personal care, preparation of meals, domestic and household duties, support with medication and respite care.

AI Homecare chose to take an office within the Innovation Factory on the Springfield Road for its convenient location, the support they receive from the centre’s team and the facilities they say are ideal for interviewing and training new employees.

“Every person is entitled to support in their home and a care package will be determined by the trust. But it’s imperative that we employ the right people with not only the skills and ability but a warm, professional way of interacting with service users,” Gemma continued.

Finding new staff has been difficult in the current employment market and while the company provides excellent terms and conditions, they are continually discussing how they can attract new people with the various health trusts.

Gemma explained: “This is such an important job and without great carers, many service users stay in hospital much longer as they are unable to come home without support.

“Services such as ours are vital to the NHS particularly in these challenging times to help alleviate current pressures, on an already overwhelmed health service. Even in these difficult times we continue to deliver the best standard of care to our service users and much needed support to our amazing team of care staff.”

Innovation Factory Centre Director Majella Barkley, added: “AI Homecare provides a very important service, helping people to remain in their homes by giving them the best possible care.

“There is a huge demand for domiciliary care for vulnerable people in West and North Belfast and we are delighted that the company chose Innovation Factory as its base to reach out to the community.”

To find out more about AI Homecare go to www.aihomecaregroup.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.