Air fryers: 9 expert oven tips to avoid fire catching risks and hazards - and save you £80k in house damages
- Air fryer fires can lead to significant damage, with claims reaching up to £80,000
- Aviva has reported a rise in home insurance claims due to air fryer-related fires over the past four years
- 68% of UK households own an air fryer, but many users ignore safety guidelines, increasing fire risks
- Improper use, like overfilling or placing air fryers on hobs, is contributing to fire incidents
- Experts urge air fryer owners to follow safety practices, such as keeping the appliance on stable surfaces and using minimal oil
Air fryers have become a popular kitchen staple, offering a convenient and healthier way to cook food.
But an insurance giant is warning that improper use of these appliances can lead to significant fire damage, with claims reaching as high as £80,000.
Aviva has reported numerous home insurance claims related to air fryer fires over the past four years. These incidents have resulted in substantial fire and smoke damage, with the average claim in 2024 amounting to £29,555.
In one extreme case, an air fryer fire spread throughout a kitchen, causing £80,000 worth of damage and destroying ceilings, walls, cupboards, a washing machine, and even a television.
Some claimants described flames erupting from melting air fryers, which destroyed the surfaces they were placed on.
Aviva has also dealt with several claims where air fryers had been placed on hobs, accidentally switching the hob on and inadvertently setting the air fryer ablaze.
In one unusual incident, a hungry dog inadvertently turned on a hob, igniting an air fryer...
A survey commissioned by Aviva and conducted by Censuswide found that 68% of respondents owned an air fryer. Alarmingly, nearly one in five (19%) reported encountering fire hazards such as smoke, overheating, or scorching.
The survey also revealed that many users do not follow manufacturer guidelines, with only 21% stating they strictly adhere to the instructions provided with their appliance.
Some admitted to overfilling their air fryers or using them in enclosed spaces like cupboards, increasing the risk of fire.
Hannah Davidson, senior underwriting manager at Aviva, emphasised the importance of using air fryers safely. “With the increasing popularity of air fryers, it’s crucial that users are aware of the associated fire risks,” she said.
“Aviva’s survey shows that nearly one in five UK residents have encountered fire-related issues with air fryers, from smoking and overheating to explosions and fires. This, alongside our claims insights, underscores the need for constant vigilance.”
Davidson advised following simple safety practices, including avoiding excessive amounts of oil, placing air fryers on non-flammable surfaces, and ensuring proper ventilation.
Keeping a fire blanket and a small fire extinguisher in the kitchen is also recommended.
Luke Osborne, deputy technical director at Electrical Safety First, echoed these concerns. He urged air fryer owners to register their products for recall notifications, avoid overfilling, and never plug them into an extension lead to prevent overheating.
To minimise the risk of fire and costly damage, follow these safety tips when using an air fryer:
Follow the manufacturer’s instructions – Always read and adhere to the user manual for your specific air fryer model.
Never leave an air fryer unattended – Monitor your appliance while in use to prevent overheating and other hazards.
Use minimal oil – Excess oil can cause smoke and increase the risk of fire.
Place the air fryer properly – Keep it on a stable, non-flammable surface in a well-ventilated area, away from cabinets and enclosed spaces.
Clean regularly – Grease and food particles can ignite, so clean your air fryer after each use.
Inspect for damage – Check power cords and plugs for wear and tear. If damaged, do not use the appliance.
Avoid overfilling – Overcrowding prevents proper air circulation and may lead to overheating.
Keep away from water – To avoid electrical hazards, keep the appliance dry and never throw water on an air fryer fire.
Have fire safety equipment ready – Keep a fire blanket or extinguisher nearby and call the fire brigade if necessary.
By following these safety precautions, air fryer owners can enjoy their appliance with peace of mind, minimising fire risks and avoiding costly damages. Always stay vigilant and prioritise safety to keep your home and loved ones protected.
Have you ever experienced a fire hazard with your air fryer? Or do you have tips on how to use them safely? Share your experiences and thoughts in the comments section.
