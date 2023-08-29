Asked to give some comment on the issues, Belfast City Airport told the News Letter that Flights were operating on Tuesday 29 August and that arrivals and departures can be found on the Belfast City Airport website. "There is still some disruption to flights across the UK so passengers are advised to check the status of their flight directly with their airline," it added.

City of Derry Airport said that flights to and from it were operating as normal on Tuesday 29 August.

The airport said it that "as always", live flight information is available at all times on its website.

Passengers at Heathrow Airport endure disruption from air traffic control issues continues across the UK and Ireland. Travel disruption could last for days after flights were cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded during a technical fault in the UK's air traffic control (ATC) system. Photo: Lucy North/PA Wire

Belfast International had not yet offered any comment to the News Letter.

Northern Ireland travellers have been caught up in the chaos in many corners of the globe.

Peter Martin was due to fly at 3pm on Monday from Manchester to Belfast International Airport with his wife and cousin. He said that communication regarding his flight has not been good.

"We were moved to four different gates [at Manchester Airport] before we were told we were wrong. There was absolutely no information - it was absolutely rubbish," he told the BBC.His family are under pressure because his wife and cousin have medical needs and are running out of medication.

Sharon Daly and Ian Reilly were due to fly to Tenerife from Belfast International Airport on Monday but said their holiday could be delayed by up to three days.

"We waited and waited - everybody was arguing. The Jet2 people hadn't a clue what to do or say - kids crying, people getting upset," said Sharon.