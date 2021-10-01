Alchemy ranked number 10 on UK’s Best Workplaces for Tech List 2021

This follows Alchemy’s rankings as number 29 on the UK’s Best Workplaces List and number 11 on the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women List.

Since Alchemy’s launch in September 2018, the InsureTech company has become well renowned as a key player in the digitalization of the global industry with projects reaching across four continents.

Not only has Alchemy cemented its position as a global centre in the industry but has been recognised for having practices in place that promote employee wellbeing, diversity, prioritise enjoyment at work and create a positive culture of recognition and appreciation.

Founder and CEO of Alchemy Technology, John Harkin

Founder and CEO of Alchemy Technology, John Harkin said: “We always intended for Alchemy to be different from the average Tech company.

“I have worked in change and transformation management across the world and have seen first-hand the policies and practices that enhance people and help them become the best versions of themselves.”

Recognising the need for skilled, certified, experienced resources for the digitalization of the insurance industry, Mr Harkin set out to create Alchemy in his hometown of Londonderry to support the socio-economic growth of the region. The company now employs over 140 people in the North West city region and has multiple international customers.

He believes it is this commitment to helping Alchemy’s people develop themselves not only professionally but personally that has contributed to their success in their three years of business.

Mr Harkin continued: “We spend a lot of time and money on developing our culture. We foster a workplace that encourages and values collaboration, knowledge sharing and discourages internal competition and we have achieved this when 18 of the 36 months we have been in business has been spent in lockdown.

“Our people carry our strong values and have been an integral part of helping to instil our culture in their new colleagues. I believe that our overall mission of creating exciting and fulfilling careers that helps drive the socio-economic recovery of this region lives in the hearts and minds of our people and that this fuels their energy and efforts to be their best for a greater purpose.”

Alchemy has been able to grow their workforce as well as their customer base while working from home.

Mr Harkin added: “We have extremely dedicated staff who are committed to innovation that have ensured that Alchemy continues to grow and develop, despite the challenges of the past 18 months.

“It is this dedication that means we can continue to deliver world class services for our customers across the globe.”

Alchemy is currently hiring Senior Technical Analysts to join their insurance software team: visit www.alchemytechs.com

