Allstate celebrates 20 years in the NW

The award-winning technology giant established operations in Londonderry in 2001 with just 20 staff, including a mix of seasoned developers and IT graduates, and now employs over 900 in the region.

Allstate NI provides high-quality software development services and business solutions to support its parent company, The Allstate Corporation, one of the largest publicly held property and casualty insurance companies in the United States.

Spearheaded by the initial North West team, 12 of whom are still employed by Allstate today, the operation evolved into a centre of excellence for mainframe technologies before settling at its current home on the Northland Road in 2008. Now, the team has a footprint in cutting edge skills including Machine Learning, Security Engineering, AI and Data Science.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Left to Right) Senior Leader at Allstate NI David Quinn, Senior Application Developer Tanya Adair and Business Information Security Officer Tony McElhinney.

With corporate responsibility embedded firmly within their culture, the team at Allstate NI are committed to serving Londonderry and the wider North West area. Through the Allstate Force for Good NI committee, they have logged over 10,000 hours of volunteer work, benefitted 238 local charities and saw over £30,000 pledged to 23 projects in local communities.

The company also sponsored a state-of-the-art computing lab at Ulster University’s Magee Campus in 2019 to bring sustained educational resources, jobs and enhanced investment potential to the area.

When all 2,400 staff moved to remote work in March 2020, employees in the North West supported the corporation’s global operations through the Allstate Technology Support Centre and won several awards at the 2020 Contact Centre National Network NI awards.

The company has also garnered local accolades, including Best NW Large Business in the North West Business Awards 2019.

Managing director and Vice President of Allstate NI, John Healy, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating 20 years of business in the North West, an area that is integral to our continued success in Northern Ireland. Our initial setup was about accessing the deep talent pool in the region. What we have managed to achieve in the past 20 years is a testament to the resilience, ingenuity and innovation of our community in the North West.”

Senior Leader at Allstate NI David Quinn, added: “It’s fantastic to have played a part in Allstate’s expansion across the North West over the last 20 years. We have evolved from a small team in 2001 to a 900-person team that will continue to innovate for years to come.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.