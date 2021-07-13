Allstate NI offers cyber safety training for older adults

Vice President and Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at Allstate NI Keith Lippert

The interactive sessions, which cover everything from fraud and identity protection to email and telephone scams, will help those over 60 navigate the internet with confidence.

The community initiative comes after it was revealed that over £6 million was lost to scams in Northern Ireland in 2020.

The virtual sessions will cover general cybersecurity awareness, fraud, identity theft, and email and telephone scams and will equip attendees with the tools to protect their passwords and privacy settings.

Technologists at Allstate developed the initiative following the success of its Cyber Safety for Kids scheme, a training programme that has reached over 11,000 children globally since launching in Northern Ireland in 2018.

Like the award-winning kids programme, the training for older adults will be delivered across Northern Ireland, the U.S and India to protect as many people as possible.

Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Allstate Jeff Wright, said: “Cybercrime is on the rise and hackers are getting smarter. There is no doubt that all of us are at risk, however older members of society are a growing target for cybercriminals. That’s why we are reaching out to local communities and offering free, online training sessions to ensure more people have the knowledge and awareness to stop cybercrime in its tracks.”

Vice President and Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at Allstate NI Keith Lippert, explained: “Covid-19 forced everyone online and more people are using the internet for tasks that require sharing sensitive information. In these sessions, Allstate cybersecurity professionals will talk about the most common scams and how to avoid falling victim to them. Individuals are encouraged to ask questions and get tips that will best protect them and their assets.”

Superintendent Gerard Pollock, Police Service of Northern Ireland, added: “I welcome any initiatives which advise and educate people on how they can avoid falling victim to scams and encourage anyone who has been a victim to report it to police on the non-emergency telephone number 101.”

Virtual sessions are available throughout the summer:

Tuesday, July 27, 10-11am.

Thursday, August 5, 12-1pm.

Tuesday, August 24, 11am to 12pm.

