Allstate NI wins gold at both UK and Northern Ireland Contact Centre Awards

The contact centre team at Allstate Northern Ireland have achieved four gold and two silver awards across both the local and national contact centre awards events.

At the London ceremony of the UK National Contact Centre Awards last month, the team took gold in the Contact Centre Manager of the Year and Unsung Hero categories and silver in the Best Diversity and Inclusion Culture award.

Employees at the Allstate Technology Support Centre (ATSC) celebrated further this week with three awards at the Contact Centre Network Northern Ireland Awards, winning gold in Support Team of the Year and Large Contact Centre of the Year and silver for Senior Manager of the Year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gold winners at the UK National Contact Centre Awards Sean Benson, senior division leader at Allstate NI and Stephen Lomas, senior manager at Allstate NI

Allstate’s Unsung Hero was senior division leader Sean Benson, who was recognised for playing a key role in moving the company’s operations online in a matter of days due to the pandemic, while himself at risk due to a serious health condition.

Stephen Lomas was also celebrated as Contact Centre Manager of the Year for his outstanding leadership capabilities, unique approach to employee engagement, and his work at the forefront of Allstate’s digital transformation strategy.

Locally, the silver award for Senior Manager of the Year went to Sabrina Lynch, senior division leader at the ATSC who has responsibility for over 250 contact centre operators across bases in NI, the US and India.

With a focus on inclusive diversity and dedication to creating a culture of continuous improvement in the workforce, Sabrina was nominated for her determination across all areas of the business, including in driving initiatives to boost employee engagement. Sabrina led the team that established the ‘Flex It Up’ model, an employee-led flexible working approach, and spearheaded Allstate’s Digital First Strategy.

Allstate NI wins gold in Support Team of the Year at the Contact Centre Network Northern Ireland Awards

Hosted by TV and radio presenter Vernon Kay, the London awards event saw the ATSC team recognised for their innovative approaches to achieving a culture of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The Silver win in the Best Diversity & Inclusion Category follow’s Allstate’s Silver Diversity Mark NI award that made it the first NI company to be recognised for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Managing director of Allstate NI John Healy, said: “The response of our teams right across the Allstate operation to the changing ways of work could not have been possible without the service desk team at the ATSC. In four days, we had the entire NI operation equipped to operate from the comfort and safety of their homes thanks to an efficient mobilisation led by Sean, Stephen, Sabrina and the 300 strong service desk team.

“Despite the challenges this caused, I am proud to have employees who continued to support their local communities by modifying our business practices and ensuring we live up to our people, community and environmental goals. Covid-19 may have changed how our working practices look, but our volunteering initiatives and participation in community events remain the same. These are exceptional leaders, and I am immensely proud to see Sabrina, Sean, Stephen and the wider ATSC team recognised on both a national and local level.”

A message from the Editor:

Silver winner at the Contact Centre Network Northern Ireland Awards Sabrina Lynch, senior manager at Allstate NI presented her award by John Nesbitt of Jabra

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.