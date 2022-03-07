Almac celebrates International Women’s Day by urging them to apply for the 600 roles at Craigavon HQ

Northern Ireland’s Almac is marking International Women’s Day tomorrow (Tuesday, March 8) by celebrating the significant contribution that women make to the global pharmaceutical firm at all levels and through all disciplines.

Dr. Sue Bill, Almac’s Global VP of human resources, said: “The roles we fulfil range from higher level apprentices, through senior staff and management level roles, up to and including executive positions across a wide range of disciplines including operations, project management, IT, sciences and quality.

“As females we are thriving in an environment that supports diversity and hires the best person for the job whilst at the same time offering flexibility in how we work and career progression in what we do. It is an exciting time for Almac with the global growth we continue to experience, and I would encourage women to see what we have on offer.

Almac team members Denise Jordan, Caroline Trainor, Sarah Quinn, Christine Black and Naseem Khan show the wide range of roles filled by women in the company

“With over 600 positions open for application, across 266 different job roles, predominantly at our HQ in Craigavon, including 20 positions in the north west, the opportunities for personal and professional development within the company are extensive. Currently making up nearly 50% of our total workforce, it would be great to see more women enter our employment, to share in the experiences that many of us are already benefitting from, as we support our mission to advance human health.”

