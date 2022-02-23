Almac Group actively recruiting in the North West

Almac is seeking 20 people to fill project management, software engineering, clinical supply and design management positions at all levels

The new positions cover a mixture of project management, software engineering, clinical supply and design management positions at all levels. Experience of the pharmaceutical industry is not an essential requirement for these roles as full on-the-job training is provided.

Almac’s strategic expansion plan to develop its operations within the North West is well underway. The infrastructure is now in place, enabling the company to move to a new intensive phase of recruitment to fill these highly skilled job roles across three areas of the business.

Since the announcement in June 2021 to set up a facility in Londonderry, Almac has recruited 10 new employees covering a variety of roles.

Alan Armstrong, CEO, Almac Group, said: “These 20 new posts, alongside the ten that we have already filled mean that we are well on our way towards meeting our goal of recruiting 100 employees at our new location in the North West by the end of 2024.

“Almac is experiencing significant growth and filling these roles will bolster our ability to continue to support our many clients across the globe. We are proud to have our global Headquarters in Craigavon and we are very pleased that we now have an established base in Derry/Londonderry.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Graham Warke has welcomed news of additional new job opportunities locally with Almac. Encouraging applicants to avail of the opportunity to work with a global company of such a high calibre, Mayor Warke said Council was delighted to be working alongside Almac in its recruitment drive and was supportive of its efforts to expand its workforce to employ the pool of educated and skilled people in the city and district.

He added: “I am delighted at Almac’s success to date and excited at their level of ambition for growth for the future. It is great to see highly skilled job opportunities being made available and wish the company well in this latest recruitment drive. I look forward to seeing the company further expand and wish them continued success in our city and district.”

Almac is a global contract development and manufacturing organisation with over 6,000 employees located in 19 locations across the world, 3,600 of whom are based at its global headquarter campus in Craigavon.

