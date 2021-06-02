Almac Group announces expansion into North West and creation of 100 jobs

Almac House

The global contract development and manufacturing organisation already has over 5,600 employees located in 18 locations throughout the world facilities including Europe, the US and Asia, 3,600 of whom are based at its global headquarter campus in Craigavon.

However Almac is now planning to offer up to 100 new, highly skilled jobs specifically targeting the North West region of Northern Ireland over the next three years.

The initial recruitment drive is already underway and offers a mixture of project management roles and software engineering positions at all levels of abilities. Experience of the pharmaceutical industry is not an essential requirement for any of these roles as full on-the-job training is provided by the world-renowned company.

Alan Armstrong, CEO, Almac Group

Highlighting the ‘excellent choice of workspace available in the Derry/Londonderry area’ Alan Armstrong, CEO, Almac Group, explained: “We are experiencing significant growth and have a need to support our many clients across the globe. With substantial advancement in technology, we are fortunate to be able to locate our employees anywhere we choose offering greater flexibility and access to our various range of services.

“Given the skills pipeline coming from Ulster University at Magee and Coleraine, combined with the excellent choice of workspace available in the Derry/Londonderry area, we have decided to explore this region as our next Almac location.

“We are proud to have our global headquarters based in Northern Ireland and it is our plan to expand our reach and establish a base in the North West. We are hopeful that, when word spreads about our expansion plans to this region, we will be able to obtain the required numbers and quality of job applicants who are keen to join us and support our mission to advance human health globally.

“Given the success experienced by many other companies in this area, we plan to employ up to 100 staff at this new location over the next three years.”

The international company is a privately owned organisation which has grown organically over the past five decades and this announcement comes as the company continues to recruit globally, in particular for its Craigavon campus, as the company grows in response to increased client demand.

