Almac Group to create over 1,000 new jobs in Northern Ireland

Almac Group is planning to recruit 1,800 new jobs across its global operations over the next three years, over 1,000 of which will be located in Northern Ireland.

The global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organisation based in Craigavon, made the announcement yesterday and unveiled huge expansion plans.

The new jobs include operational, supervisory and managerial roles across its business and offers an exciting variety of opportunities for both graduates and experienced candidates alike.

Alan Armstrong, Almac Group CEO

Positions are available immediately across 120 different job roles at sites in Craigavon, Belfast, Derry/Londonderry, Dundalk, Athlone, Charnwood and Edinburgh.

The company, which marked 50 years in business in 2018, is at the forefront of the development, manufacturing, testing and distribution of essential medicines to vulnerable patients across the globe.

Over the past 18 months, Almac has been instrumental in providing support to over 140 separate crucial research projects for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments through a range of service areas.

Almac Group has experienced continued growth in revenue and employee numbers annually over the past 15 years and with significant investment in expansion projects planned over the next three years, the company will see its headcount rise to 8,000 across its 19 facilities in Europe, the US and Asia.

Earlier this year the Group reported £677.3 million turnover for its financial year 2019/20 - an increase of £43 million (6%) from the previous year.

With all of the Group’s profits reinvested into the business, Almac has already committed to a number of significant expansion and improvement projects across its sites. These new roles will support this ongoing investment.

Alan Armstrong, Almac Group CEO, said the new recruitment drive cruicially “offers individuals the chance to help us continue our provision of solutions whilst making a real and positive contribution to health right across the world”.

He continued: “Almac’s mission is to ‘advance human health’ and we are proud to be supporting so many global clients as they develop their life-saving treatment for patients in need.

“As demand for our services steadily increases, our aim is to continue to grow our global team by actively recruiting 1,800 new individuals across a wide variety of diverse and exciting areas.

“Over 1,000 of these positions will be based in Northern Ireland and come with a range of benefits including flexible working, competitive salary and an annual bonus. Crucially this offers individuals the chance to help us continue our provision of solutions whilst making a real and positive contribution to health right across the world.”

The Almac Group is an established contract development and manufacturing organisation providing a range of integrated services across the drug development lifecycle to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors globally.

Its innovative services range from R&D, biomarker discovery development and commercialisation, API manufacture, analytical services, formulation development, clinical trial through to commercial-scale manufacture.

To find out more, visit www.almacgroup.com/careers

