Almac launches new virtual work experience hub

With in-person shadowing and visit opportunities halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Almac has pivoted its traditional in-person work experience programmes to offer a fully virtual learning experience and fulfil its commitment to continue to invest in young people.

The newly launched Almac Virtual Work Experience Hub allows students to discover the wide variety of career paths available at Almac through a series of day-in-the-life videos, presentations, activities and Q&A sessions with Almac professionals.

Aimed at students aged 15 to 18 (academic years 12-14) right across Northern Ireland, the programme is flexible and learner-driven, meaning individuals can select relevant content to complete entirely at their own pace and can also receive a Certificate of Completion.

Placement numbers are unlimited and students can log on from any location which provides even greater access to the programme which would traditionally be held in-person at the company’s global headquarter site in Craigavon.

Dr Frances Weldon, Almac Group’s STEM Outreach Manager, said: “Investing in the potential of Northern Ireland’s young people is of the utmost importance to Almac Group, demonstrated through our many established outreach programmes. Whilst Covid-19 posed many challenges, it was essential that we pivot to continue to meet the needs of students. Our accessible, enriching virtual hub equips students with unique career exploration resources, while also building digital literacy and critical thinking skills. We are thrilled to be able to offer this innovative programme and look forward to welcoming more students as it continues to progress.”

Dr Megan Smyth conducted work experience at Almac as a student and is now employed as a Technical Leader at Almac Sciences. She commented: “The biggest influence on my career came on the first day of Upper Sixth when I visited Almac. I only had to spend a few hours in the labs in Craigavon to cement in my mind that this was the role for me. The people that I met were passionate and inspired me to pursue a career in Science. The continued support and mentorship I received from Almac during my University studies shaped my career direction. I have never looked back and feel very fortunate to have found a career path that is rewarding, stimulating and that I still get that buzz about the potential opportunities to come. I would highly recommend the Almac programme, and now it’s virtual it can offer participants so much more, including the opportunity to be part of a truly global team!”.

Toparticipate in our virtual work experience programme, visit: www.almacgroup.com/careers/almac-work-experience-hub/

