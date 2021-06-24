Almac Pharma Services launches trainee recruitment drive

The new Trainee Production Operative roles will be one-year fixed term contracts with potential to become permanent members of the Almac team and progress towards Grade 2 Senior Operator status. Beyond this, opportunities exist to progress to Grade 3 Senior Operator, Production Technician and Supervisor roles. There is further potential to transfer skills and explore other support roles within Almac Pharma Services, for example in Quality, Validation or Production Support.

The roles in question are suitable to those who are qualified to A-Level (or an equivalent level 3 standard qualification), including those expecting to receive grades in August. The company is interested to hear from candidates who have studied Life and Health Sciences (or other STEM subjects) and BTEC Applied Science. Candidates who are mechanically minded or are proficient in the use of computer software and touchscreen applications will also be of interest.

Mentorship and full training will be provided by Senior Operators and the Operations Management team. Successful candidates will be guided to find aspects of the role where their unique skills can be put to use, enhancing their capabilities and assisting them to truly shine in their career.

With over 30 years’ experience in the development and manufacture of medicinal products, the capabilities of Almac Pharma Services include formulation and analytical development, clinical and commercial-scale drug product manufacture, primary and secondary packaging and global supply chain management.

Mark English, VP Packaging & Logistics at Almac Pharma Services, said: “The Institute for Fiscal Studies reported that young workers today would be hit hardest by the pandemic with regards to unemployment and job prospects. We are pleased, particularly in the current climate, to be recruiting for STEM roles that would be suited to school leavers or young adults who are qualified with relevant A-Levels or BTECs.

“At Almac, we are passionate about mentoring our junior employees to highlight the possibilities that come with their skillset and developing those skills to unlock potential progression and growth. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to help us advance human health together.”

For information on the opportunities available and to make an application ahead of the deadline on July 9, visit Almac Group Careers website.

