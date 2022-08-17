The latest official figures, from the Health Survey (NI) 2019/20, report that around a fifth or 19% of the adult population aged 16 or over had a high score indicating a possible mental health problem, that’s 18% of males and 21% of females. However the Covid-19 pandemic was a catalyst for change.Alternative and healing therapies have always been in Northern Ireland, but this industry is gaining momentum.Happy Fest is a first-of-its-kind event that was conceived by local entrepreneurs Ciara Daly, founder of Ciara Daly House of Make Up and Ciaran May, founder of Natural Resilience with the focus of showcasing alternative and healing businesses from Northern Ireland.Co-founder Ciara Daly, said: “Alternative therapies changed my life. I was struggling with my mental health and the medication being prescribed by my doctor only helped in the short term. I was in a dark place and I knew something had to change. This is when I started exploring alternative therapies and that is when things started to change.“I felt compelled to create an event that bought together practitioners who offer healing and alternative therapies where they can speak with the public who are curious about the services. Being a mother, I wanted to create an event that is family friendly.”Exhibitors include hypnotherapists, reiki practitioners, reflexologists, kinesiologists, relationship, mindset and wellness coaches, breath work and plant medicine practitioners.There will also be guest speakers to share their experiences and inspiring stories. Paddy McGurgan will speak about his weight loss journey while Lisa McFarland aka Relationship Coaching NI sharing her wisdom and encouraging us to talk. Grainne McCoy will be on hand to discuss her approach to business and mindset.Happy Fest will include yoga sessions, workouts, mindset workshop, breathwork and meditation guidance, short art therapy, archery, orienteering, rock climbing, bouncy castle, face painting, live music, and food trucks.At the end of the day, co-founder and cold-water aficionado Ciaran May will invite guests to partake in a sea swim at Crawfordsburn Beach. Happy Fest co-founder Ciaran May is a mentor for men and owner of Natural Resilience Wellness Centre in Lisburn.