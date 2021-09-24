Amazon has invested more than £80m in NI since 2010

The Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub provides new regional data on the jobs Amazon creates, the independent small business selling partners the company supports and the economic activity sparked through Amazon’s investments.

According to the Hub, the company has invested more than £80 million in Northern Ireland since 2010 creating a ripple effect through the economy with the firms that supply goods and services to Amazon expand and associated household spending increases. To date, Amazon has also created more than 40 full and part-time jobs in Northern Ireland.

In Northern Ireland, Amazon has around 1,000 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners. With small businesses from the region selling on Amazon recording more than £40 million of export sales in 2020.

John Boumphrey, UK country manager, Amazon explained: “Amazon is passionate about creating jobs, empowering SMEs and supporting the communities where we live and work. Our new Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub shows our ongoing commitment and contribution to Northern Ireland at a local level for the first time. The region has been a fantastic home for us for many years, and we are excited by the opportunity to continue to invest, invent and have a positive impact in the local community.”

* Keystone, an independent economics consultancy estimates that Amazon’s investments led to the production of goods and services that contributed an estimated £90 million to the region’s GDP since 2010.

