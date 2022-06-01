Amplifi Solutions announces key hires following further growth

Amplifi Solutions senior management team

Patricia Harvey has been appointed tax and technical director, a role which further strengthens the firm’s expertise in the tax incentives sector. Patricia is a chartered tax advisor and an ACCA qualified accountant with more than 25 years of experience advising businesses across the UK on a wide range of tax matters.

Andrew Blackstock has also joined the team as a technical consultant. With a background in structural engineering and architecture, Andrew’s technical understanding will help clients to navigate through the more complicated process of qualification of projects.

Last year alone, Amplifi secured £12.5 million of tax relief for businesses in Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the business expects to surpass that figure in 2022. Services lines on offer at Amplifi also expanded in 2021, with the introduction of Patent Box and Land Remediation Relief.

Patricia said: “Amplifi Solutions is known across the UK and Ireland as being a team of forward-thinking experts, with unrivalled knowledge and a terrific reputation within the industry for quality.

“I am very much looking forward to getting out there to meet with clients, explaining our services and guiding them through the R&D process.”

Both appointments will enable Amplifi to further grow their entrepreneurial tax offering, allowing them to service a wider market of innovative businesses.

Jeff Drennan, managing partner at Amplifi Solutions, added: “The whole team is very excited to welcome both Patricia and Andrew to Amplifi. They are both very well respected in their fields and will no doubt bring a wealth of knowledge and fresh thinking to our business.

“Tax incentives are always changing, including the complexities in making claims, and so their addition to our team will help us to ensure that we maintain the high standards of accuracy that our clients have come to expect from Amplifi Solutions.”