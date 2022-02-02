Amplifi Solutions secure £8.5m for Northern Irish businesses in one year

Ross Davidson, Andrew Smythe and Jamie Watts from Amplifi Solutions

The Ballyclare-based firm saw an increase in the size of their skilled team, the addition of new services as well as continued expansion in Scotland.

In 2021, R&D tax relief received by Amplifi’s Northern Irish clients was a significant £8.5million.

And, whilst supporting their clients over the last 12 months against the backdrop of the pandemic, Amplifi has increased its team, hiring three key new staff members including Ross Davidson, a new regional manager for Northern Ireland.

Last year, Amplifi also increased its Northern Irish client base by an impressive 25%.

The biggest upturn came from engineering and manufacturing firms which accounted for 50% of new clients, followed by software companies at 25%. These new clients join innovative, high-growth companies like RGM Vent, Connected Health and CattleEye in Amplifi’s base.

As well as its continued expansion into Scotland, Amplifi has also added two additional tax relief services to its portfolio - Land Remediation Relief and Patent Box. This has allowed the firm to bring its services to more clients than ever before.

Jamie Watts, commercial director at Amplifi Solutions, said: “2021 was a significant and exciting year for all of us at Amplifi. We saw a significant increase in our client base, highlighting that the requirement for our services is continually being recognised.

“Another big milestone was our continued growth in Scotland, something that we have been keen to do since the start of our R&D journey. We were also delighted to have been able to attract a group of talented people to our team in 2021, each bringing their own diverse skillset and wealth of knowledge to the company.

“R&D tax credits is still our main service offering and something many companies consider, but never get around to. However, you might change your mind when you learn that in September 2021, it was reported by HMRC that Northern Irish businesses received £135 million in R&D tax credit relief in 2019/20.”

Jeff Drennan, managing partner at Amplifi Solutions, added: “In the last year we have seen our talented team and client base continue to grow. We also became one of the first NI companies to be awarded the “Healthy Place to Work” certification, during a time when mental health and wellbeing has been more important than ever.

“More and more entrepreneurs and innovators are understanding the benefits of our R&D tax credit service and we believe the addition of Land Remediation Relief and Patent Box services will allow us to provide even more value and growth potential to our clients.”

R&D tax credits and Patent Box benefit companies trying to solve problems with innovative solutions, while Land Remediation Relief helps companies clearing contaminated and derelict land.

All these additional tax reliefs are provided by HMRC to incentivise UK innovation, redevelopment and to benefit the economy.

