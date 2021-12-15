Andrew Wiggam appointed head of operations, Grand Opera House, Belfast

Andrew Wiggam has been appointed as Head of Operations at the Grand Opera House in Belfast

He takes up the role as the theatre reopens following the recent completion of a major £12.2 million restoration and development project.

Andrew is a member of the Institute of Hospitality with over 25 years’ experience across a range of industries including retail, healthcare and hospitality.

He started his career in McDonalds where he progressed through the business to the role of restaurant manager at Sprucefield. After 10 years at McDonalds, he moved into the world of retail, working for Supervalu before moving to Elior UK, a national catering business of 10,000 employees with sites across the UK delivering catering and hospitality services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his 13 years with Elior UK, as operators director for the retail division he had operational responsibility for catering and service contracts within the Tesco Retail and Distribution Estate covering the UK, over 10 NHS Health Trusts and University campuses.

Prior to joining the team at the Grand Opera House, he was the head of operations within the Mount Charles Group, leading the events, airports and vending divisions of the business working with major sporting venues including the National Stadium, Kingspan, and Down Royal.

He also oversaw the day to day operations of catering services for education, health care and arts sector customers.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.