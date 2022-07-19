Angoka plays central role in bringing air traffic corridors to the UK

Northern Ireland cybersecurity specialist Angoka will play a centre stage role in a transport revolution.

The Belfast firm has partnered with a number of projects in the UK Research and Innovation’s Future Flight Challenge where air traffic corridors in the south of England have been designated for drones and unmanned aircraft. Angoka supplies the hacker-proof security for automated, teleoperated and unmanned aircraft using these corridors.

Angoka chairman Steve Berry, explained: “We have all seen those movies where they have highways of flying ‘cars’ in the sky, zipping effortlessly across cities. These are now becoming a reality and Angoka is at the heart of the revolution.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ANGOKA chairman Steve Berry

The projects, which include parterning PORTAL, ALIAS and Skyway, are part of the Future Flight Challenge which is now in phase three following significant progress.

The Future Flight Challenge aims to bring together technologies in electrification, aviation systems and autonomy to create new modes of air travel.

Angoka’s innovative technologies are unique to remotely operated vehicles and drones that are used for commercial and logistic purposes, including unmanned medical deliveries, site inspections, geographical surveys, search and rescue operations, and emergency services support.

Yuri Andersson, CEO of Angoka Ltd, continuied: “Our company’s role in ensuring the robustness and security of the communications between connected devices is central to the successful, safe and secure operation of automated, teleoperated and unmanned aircraft. We are moving faster than ever towards the commercialisation of automated flight across many sectors ranging from search and rescue to logistics and traffic management. Angoka’s communications protocols critically ensure that the information passed between the aircraft and the operator is secure and cyber resilient.”

Yuri Andersson, CEO of Angoka Ltd