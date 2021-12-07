Antrim company undergoing major recruitment drive as part of £50m growth plan

As part of the £50 million ambitious growth plan that was announced just a few months ago, Jans Group, based in Antrim, is undergoing a major recruitment drive, which will seek to double the company’s current workforce and create over 150 new jobs by June 2022.

Located in 10,000 square metre facility in Caulside Drive, Jans Group is looking for a range of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled personnel across their four new companies which includes its initial company, Jans Composites. The newly founded companies are Etrux, a sustainable lightweight commercial vehicle business, Off Site Solutions Ltd, a company that constructs modular buildings for the leisure and residential market, Jans Lifestyle, which focuses on camper vans sales, rentals and outdoor kit, and Jans Finance, which was set up to assist customers who wish to purchase a product.

The range of positions across the Group include roles geared towards design, engineering, business development, quality, supply chain, as well as technicians, electricians, production operators and factory operatives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jans Group, chief executive officer, Ronan Hamill

Jans Group, CEO, Ronan Hamill, said: “We have experienced exponential growth since our inception in 2019, and as such, we’ve a number of positions available and ready to fill. We want to put Antrim on the map and make the town a centre for innovation, creativity, opportunity and expansion. We know that people who live within our local community have the experience and skills to drive the future of our company and its our mission to provide an environment that is progressive, forward thinking and innovative in return.

“We also want to bolster our local economy here in Antrim by providing jobs and preventing any further ‘brain drain’ from the area. The Jans Group provides an array of benefits for our employees, including a highly competitive salary, strong career development opportunities and a healthy company pension. The work life balance is also important, and our working hours are Monday to Thursday, 7am to 4pm and Friday, 7am to 10:30am.

“The Group has had a number of people join us over the last few months and it’s testament to everyone in the organisation that those who have joined us, are loving their roles, the craic and banter as well as the overarching culture of the organisation.

“We are very excited for the future of the Jans Group and all of its employees.”

Jans Group, based in Antrim, is seeking to double its workforce by June 2022 as part of the company’s £50 million growth plan

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

A wealth of new jobs covering design, engineering, business development, quality, supply chain as well as technicians, electricians, production operators and factory operatives are amongst the new jobs available as part of Jans Group’s recruitment drive

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.