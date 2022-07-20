Antrim firm Decision Time has been acquired by UK software specialists Advanced

Northern Ireland firm, Decision Time has been acquired by Advanced, one of the UK’s largest providers of business software and services.

The Antrim-based compnay provides software that makes it easier for organisations to practice good governance by running effective meetings, managing risk and monitoring their strategic performance.

The acquisition comes after the local firm secured a landmark project which represents the 300th organisation in the UK & Ireland.

Housing association Valleys to Coast has implemented Decision Time for managing meetings, risks and objectives, as it targets carbon neutrality by 2030. It joins over 85 organisations in the housing sector in the UK & Ireland to implement the Decision Time platform, including almost 20 others in Wales.

Geoff Higgins, managing director of Decision Time, said: “The sustainability of an organisation is determined by the effectiveness of its governance structures and their capability to confidently make decisions that comply with changing regulations.

“Our all-in-one solution is the bedrock for good governance across many organisations in the housing sector, and its functionality is one of the key driving forces behind the efficient decision-making guiding their environmental, social and governance standards.”

Joanne Oak, CEO at Valleys to Coast, continued: “The availability of the risk module was the main reason we decided to make the move to Decision Time.

“This tool will ensure the risk register is a dynamic document, accessible to all across the business, and it will aid improved and informed decision making. The integration of risk management, board books and goals in one system will help to drive governance improvements and aid simplified decision making. There are many added value features that we didn’t have in our previous systems which will enhance the running of board meetings, allowing us to deal with transactional items in a streamlined and efficient manner while freeing up time for our board to focus on strategic decision making as we progress with our target to be carbon neutral by 2030, whilst regenerating our local communities to build a better Bridgend and Wales.”