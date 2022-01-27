Antrim’s Topglass celebrates 30 years with new managing director

Mark Mitchell, new managing director at Topglass.

The company’s 30th milestone anniversary year coincides with the appointment of their new managing director, Mark Mitchell.

MJM group director, Naoimh McConville, said: “From an engineering and contracting background, Mark, has a wealth of experience at board level within the commercial and manufacturing sectors.

“Supported by the company’s senior management team he has ambitious plans for the future of Topglass.”

Looking forward to his new role, Mr Mitchell commented: “It is clear to see that Topglass has a proud history of advancing the capabilities of glass and glazing.

“For the past three decades the company has prided itself on delivering solutions and has progressed to the forefront of innovation in architectural glazing.

“I am delighted to now spearhead the company during the next phase of its evolution as it emerges from the uncertainty of the global challenges seen in the last two years.

“This year we will outline a strategy with a focus on growth building on and strengthening the existing team.

“I look forward to announcing new appointments in the coming weeks to join our finance, contracts and sales teams.”

Highlighting thecompany’s recent investment in R&D and plans to move into other niche markets, he continued: “Topglass has built successful and long-standing business relationships with its customers, suppliers and other industry professionals, which has resulted in client retention and repeat business.

“We intend to cultivate these relationships while also moving into new sectors and broadening our customer base. Significant investment in research and development and manufacturing processes has allowed us to expand upon our offerings and move into other niche markets moving forward.”

Topglass was founded in 1992 by former owner, Northern Irish businessman James O’Kane.

In 2018 the specialist glazing company was acquired by the MJM Group, which also includes MJM Marine, a leading international specialist in cruise ship refurbishment with over 38 years’ experience and Mivan, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known fit-out businesses working in the luxury land and marine sectors across the world.

