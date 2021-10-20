Applications now open for Deloitte 2021 Technology Fast 50 Awards

The awards rank Ireland’s 50 fastest-growing indigenous technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years, celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship.

Last year, 11 Northern Ireland-based companies made the list and six of the top 10 companies in the ranking were first-time entrants to the programme, including Cork company Everseen, which took the top spot, closely followed by Belfast firm Catagen.

The 2020 Fast 50 winners collectively generated €3.3bn in total annual revenues and the average growth rate of the companies over the last four years was over 400%.

Aisléan Nicholson, partner at Deloitte, Sinead Higgins, business director at Decision Time and Geoff Higgins, CEO of Decision Time

Launching this year’s programme in Northern Ireland, Fast 50 lead partner in Deloitte’s Belfast office Aisléan Nicholson said: “Technology has been a key enabler of business and every part of our daily lives over the past 18 months, providing huge opportunities for local technology companies. This year’s Fast 50 ranking will be a strong benchmark of how the indigenous industry has performed.

“It is hugely encouraging to be talking about growth in the technology industry across a number of different specialisms, including greentech and sustainability, cybersecurity, online retail, e-learning, remote working, medtech and sports tech. Deloitte is actively involved in all of these sectors, for example, recently developing an ambitious roadmap for Northern Ireland’s fintech community with FinTech NI.

“The Fast 50 programme highlights the importance of recognising and celebrating companies in these high potential areas who are driving their businesses forward, and the role of innovation in allowing companies to adapt and keep growing.”

The 11 companies from Northern Ireland who made the Fast 50 last year included Antrim-based governance software provider Decision Time.

Geoff Higgins, CEO of Decision Time, explained: “We are continuing to grow our customer base across the UK and Ireland by offering easy to use tools that meet customers’ needs, so we are really pleased to have been featured in the Fast 50 for the last three years. Our current ranking reflects sustained growth, and shows that we are being recognised as one of the fastest growing companies in one of the most competitive sectors. I’d encourage firms who think they meet the criteria to apply.”

The closing date for entries is November 12 and the winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on December 8.

This year’s awards programme will include a number of award categories in addition to the overall ranking. These include:

Innovative New Technology Award in association with Google: This award is for a company that has created or introduced a new or innovative product or service to international markets that has helped grow their business over the last four years.

Impact Award in association with Facebook: This award is for a company that has made a significant impact within the current year.

Women in Technology Advocate Award in association with Vodafone: This award will be given to someone who has demonstrated through their actions that they are an advocate for increasing participation by and promotion of women in the technology sector.

Scale Up Award in association with Scale Ireland: This award is for a company that has demonstrated an impressive ability to scale up/expand overseas over the last four years.

Alumni Award: Deloitte will also be acknowledging its long list of Fast 50 Alumni in the Alumni Award category.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking features both private and public listed technology companies that have demonstrated innovative strategies, sound management practices and marketplace vision, driving them to achieve the status of high-growth leaders.

