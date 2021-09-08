Aramark really clean up at the BISc NI Nation awards
Aramark Northern Europe, the award-winning foodservice and workplace solutions provider, has won three categories at the prestigious British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) Northern Ireland Nation Awards.
The event, which was a showcase of all that is great about the cleaning industry and the people in it, took place in the Belfast City Hall and was the first event that has been held there since the Covid-19 pandemic. The awards signify the increasing professionalisation of cleaning services, an essential service for all businesses.
In total, over 10 Aramark personnel were nominated at the awards, winning three out of the four categories they entered. Marion Brown won the Office category, making this the eighth consecutive year that Aramark has won this category. Ian Barnard took home the prize in the Leisure & Hospitality category and Amy Peachey was the winner of the Supervisor category.
Colm McGrath, Aramark BICSc Trainer and BICSc NI Chairman, said: “Aramark has always been a great supporter of the BICSc NI Nation Awards throughout the years and, after a long 18 months, it was great to get back to the iconic Belfast City Hall for this year’s event. The awards are always highly competitive, so all of our finalist should be really proud of their achievements.”
Shane Flynn, managing director for Aramark Ireland, added: “I am delighted that our Aramark Cleaning Operatives have been recognised for their work. This is a true testament to their ethos and work ethic and demonstrates their commitment to the high standards upheld throughout all of our client sites.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has shone a light on the importance of clean, safe, and hygienic environments. Our team has done an exceptional job each and every day since the beginning of the pandemic, so it is a privilege for us to honour them and their work. Overall, this is a huge achievement for the company, one we are incredibly proud of.”