Aramark really clean up at the BISc NI Nation awards

The event, which was a showcase of all that is great about the cleaning industry and the people in it, took place in the Belfast City Hall and was the first event that has been held there since the Covid-19 pandemic. The awards signify the increasing professionalisation of cleaning services, an essential service for all businesses.

In total, over 10 Aramark personnel were nominated at the awards, winning three out of the four categories they entered. Marion Brown won the Office category, making this the eighth consecutive year that Aramark has won this category. Ian Barnard took home the prize in the Leisure & Hospitality category and Amy Peachey was the winner of the Supervisor category.

Colm McGrath, Aramark BICSc Trainer and BICSc NI Chairman, said: “Aramark has always been a great supporter of the BICSc NI Nation Awards throughout the years and, after a long 18 months, it was great to get back to the iconic Belfast City Hall for this year’s event. The awards are always highly competitive, so all of our finalist should be really proud of their achievements.”

Heather McMillen, Aramark Area manager, Amy Peachey, winner of Supervisor Category, Colm McGrath, Aramark Compliance/BICSc trainer, Assessor & BICSc NI Nation chairman, Urszula Koziol Jarecka, Supervisor finalist, Daniel Pastuszcak, Aramark Area manager, Nikki Jameson Thompson (Stranmillis College) Supervisor finalist and Sheridan Johnston (Stranmillis College) Education finalist, Linda Lucy, Finalist Leisure and hospitality, Anite Wilgaus Aramark supervisor, Michelle Stewart Aramark Cleaning Operative, Martin Walker, Aramark regional manager, Kate Proctor, Aramark regional manager, Susan Cooke, Aramark HR specialist, Shane Flynn, managing director for Aramark Ireland, Ray Taylor, operations director, Danny McAuley, Aramark operations manager, David Maxwell Leisure & Hospitality finalist and Ian Barnard Leisure & Hospitality winner

Shane Flynn, managing director for Aramark Ireland, added: “I am delighted that our Aramark Cleaning Operatives have been recognised for their work. This is a true testament to their ethos and work ethic and demonstrates their commitment to the high standards upheld throughout all of our client sites.