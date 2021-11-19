Ardagh Metal Packaging plans to invest $200m in a state-of-the-art beverage can plant in Northern Ireland

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) announced today that it plans to build a new state-of-the-art $200 million beverage can plant in Northern Ireland. The plant will be located near Belfast and will service the growing needs of AMP’s beverage customers in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

This initiative is part of a multi-billion dollar investment programme by AMP involving the construction of new, infinitely recyclable, metal packaging capacity in Europe, North America and Brazil.

Metal cans are the most recycled drinks package in the world, contributing to a circular economy and the sustainability requirements of AMP customers and consumers AMP plans to build the new plant at Global Point near Belfast, close to key local customers, at a cost of some $200 million.

Though details on precise jobs numbers are still being finalised, the investment by AMP will lead to the creation of a large number of full-time jobs for engineers, technicians and other roles.

AMP is currently at the pre-planning application stage and is actively engaged with local stakeholders on the project. Further details of the plant will be announced over the coming months.

Commenting, Oliver Graham, CEO of AMP, said: “This exciting project is an important part of AMP’s global investment programme. We are delighted to be investing in Northern Ireland supporting our clients’ sustainability needs and further reducing our carbon footprint by locating capacity closer to our end customers.”

Marcel Martin, chief supply chain officer, Coca-Cola HBC, explained: “It is great to see this investment in the new can making facility and in Northern Ireland, especially as it will supply high-quality beverage cans to our plants. With our own state-of-the-art production facility in Knockmore Hill, Lisburn, Ardagh’s investment showcases the importance of partnership to bringing shared value to suppliers and customers and aligns with our desire to shorten our supply chain to reduce emissions and buy local where possible and support local jobs and communities.”

Commenting David Spratt, CEO of AMP Europe, added: “We plan to have the new state of the art plant operational during 2023 and we expect to commence recruitment in 2022.

“This investment is supported by key AMP customers and will have capacity for further expansion to service additional growth in customer demand.”

AMP, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is 75% owned by Ardagh Group the international packaging group which traces its origins back to glass manufacturing in Dublin in the 1930’s.

