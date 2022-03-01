Ards Business Hub hosts free mental health session for people affected by pandemic

The event will explore the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on mental health and try to reduce the stigma felt by many experiencing feelings of anxiety and depression.

Terry said: “The session will start off asking what mental health is, talking about the terminology used and how we can recognise signs and symptoms in ourselves and people around us. The goal is to adopt a managerial response to help and support colleagues. Ultimately, it’s about saving lives.”

Terry has been overwhelmed by the number of people seeking help as a result of Covid-19 and believes this demonstrates the growing mental health crisis in NI.

Psychotherapist and counsellor, Terry Gorman from Talking Therapy NI, Angela McAllister from Ards Business Hub and health and fitness instructor Lauren Pinkney

He says demand has been so high he has had to refer people to other counsellors, but many of his colleagues are also reporting full appointment books and are unable to take on any more cases.

He explained: “My professional body recommends we see no more than 20 people a week but I could easily see double that at the moment. This is clear indication of the state of mental health in NI. Suicide rates are increasing and the situation is now critical. The lockdowns had a massive impact on people’s mental health but equally the challenges of returning to the office and getting out again also present challenges.”

Nichola Lockhart, chief executive of Ards Business Hub, said that as a result of the pandemic increasing numbers of people have been attending health-related sessions at the centre.

She continued: “We have seen new growth in the number of businesses helping people with their mental and physical wellbeing moving into the centre. The pandemic has led to people needing support or wanting to change their lifestyles and adapt a healthier approach to their lives.”

Talking Therapy NI is one of a number of new micro businesses specialising in mental health that have recently moved into Ards Business Hub and are helping people affected by issues such as social isolation or the reduction in support services.

This includes health and fitness instructor Lauren Pinkney, who offers a range of classes to improve physical and mental health including special sessions for mums with young babies.

Lauren moved into the centre in June so that she could have a dedicated gym to work with clients one to one and in classes. She coaches people to improve their physical condition which in turn can lead to better mental health. She is specially trained in cardiac rehabilitation and pre and post-natal health.

Lauren offers a unique mother and baby class, where mums can bring their infants along when they work out. She believes these classes have proved popular because of the lack of post-natal care offered in the community because of Covid-19 restrictions.

“It has been really good giving people the social interaction that they missed during lockdown. The mums have really benefited from the exercise and bringing their babies along means they don’t have the added pressure or expense of trying to find childcare,” she added.

For more information on how to attend the free mental health awareness session hosted by Ards Business Hub go to: https://ardsbusiness.com/

