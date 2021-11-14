Armagh city and borough to work together for City of Culture 2025

Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough was recently successful in being selected as one of eight cities invited to submit a bid to become the UK City of Culture in 2025, providing an exciting opportunity to showcase the borough’s heritage, charm and talented people.

The next target for the bid is to be shortlisted to the final three cities and the bid team need local people to get involved.

The team want to know what culture means to the people of the borough. What makes the borough’s heritage and culture special? What ideas do local residents, businesses and organisations have for new and exciting ways to celebrate culture? What are the challenges facing our borough that culture can help us address?

Commenting on the importance of local involvement in shaping and supporting the bid the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Alderman Glenn Barr, said: “Our city and borough is a special and unique place. Our borough is full of innovative people and traditions that should be celebrated and shared with the rest of the world. Bidding for the title is already providing a positive focus for change, sparking a renewed sense of pride, and securing new initiatives and investment potential for the region.

“Winning City of Culture would deliver a major economic, social and environmental boost, raising the profile of our borough and Northern Ireland across the UK and internationally. It’s really important that everyone shapes our bid by getting involved and backs this bid to

win. I’m encouraging everyone associated with the borough, and beyond, to show their support by completing the on-line survey - your insights and ideas really do matter. This is your place – this is your bid.”

By asking local people to shape the bid through an on-line survey the bid team hope to, awaken interest, knowledge, passion and excitement for what the borough has to offer, that will showcase the essence of the place and capture the imagination of the judging panel.

To be successful the bid team need you to be part of this amazing journey. They want to hear from residents, community groups, businesses, innovative thinkers, growers, experts of this place. Get involved and join in the conversation by logging on to www.Armagh2025.com and completing a short survey, or by emailing: [email protected]

Information from this survey alongside other engagement will be used in the development of the bid which will be submitted in February 2022.

