Armagh entrepreneur, Mairead Mackle. launches new book aimed at empowering female business leaders

Award-winning Northern Irish entrepreneur and renowned business leader, Mairead Mackle, has launched a new book aimed at inspiring women to become women of power, featuring a powerful collection of insights and inspiration from 16 top female leaders from around the world.

Launched at the Women in Business Annual Conference (WIBNI) in Killeavy Castle, Evolve: Voices of Leadership unlocks the secrets to becoming a successful leader as told through the voice and experience of some of the world’s most respected, creative and innovative female leaders.

Curated by local entrepreneur Mairead Mackle, the book documents personal stories from a diverse group of women who have led the way in their industries, offering fascinating leadership insights that are both refreshing and inspiring.

Evolve Voices of Leadership Book launch

Evolve: ‘Voices of Leadership’ was driven by a passion and desire to create an equal world, encouraging and empowering women to step into success with confidence.

With a focus on motivating and inspiring readers, each chapter features tips on nurturing important leadership qualities, such as vision, passion and determination, from within and adapting personal leadership styles to become a more effective, confident leader.

Speaking at the global launch, EEvolve founder Mairead, from Milford, Armagh said: “I have always believed in the power of female leadership and been inspired by the fact that women lead with purpose, courage, and conviction. As a female entrepreneur, I love to champion and support female representation at every opportunity, acutely aware of how much women contribute both to the economy and within their communities.

“Voices of Leadership was inspired by our growing Evolve community, the inspirational women I have met on my journey to date and the stories they have to share.”

Local entrepreneur Mairead Mackle

Featuring contributions from notable local female business leaders including Angela Moore, chairwoman of Virginia Distillery Company, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Rita Shah, CEO of Shabra Group, CEO of Women in Business, Roseann Kelly, CEO and recruitment and professional services leader Tina McKenzie and author, founder and CEO of LIFT Ireland Joanne Hession, the book celebrates women who have dared to see a bigger vision, taken risks and stepped through their comfort zone with courage and conviction to achieve their dreams.

Through the book, Mairead and her co-authors aim to inspire and empower more women to reach their full potential by taking steps towards their own success with confidence.

Voices of Leadership is available to purchase now worldwide via KMD Books. To purchase a copy, please visit kmdbooks.com

For information on Evolve, please visit www.evolvewomen.org

