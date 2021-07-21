Armagh firm honoured with Business All-Star Accreditation

Shining a spotlight on the very best businesses on the island of Ireland, the Business All-Star Accreditation recognises and celebrates companies who take pride in the quality of their work and the satisfaction of their clients.

Following a robust, rigorous and independent accreditation process and demonstrating star quality in their performance, trust and customer centricity, the family-run business picked up the illustrious honour in June, proving the value they bring to the marketplace.

Following accreditation, businesses can attain and, most importantly, maintain the highest verified standards for the benefit of both businesses and consumers as well as engage in peer-dialogue, collaboration and support to each other.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr, Colin Robb and Brigid Derry from Derry Bros Customs Clearance, Head of council’s Economic Development department Nicola Wilson

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr, said: “I am so proud to see local business Derry Bros gain this prestigious accolade, which not only recognises their commitment to quality but also their progressive, successful and determined team.

“In achieving this accreditation, Derry Bros joins a unique group of local businesses, all of whom are forward-thinking, optimistic and open to new business growth opportunities; and I wish the Armagh company all the very best.”

Overseeing the accreditations, the All-Ireland Business Foundation is made up of volunteer judges, mentors and business experts, and promotes meritocracy and encourages businesses to aspire to reach the highest level.

Brigid Derry, Managing Director at Derry Bros Customs Clearance, explained: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this Business All-Star Accreditation. Our team have been really busy over the last eight weeks working alongside the All-Ireland Business Foundation to achieve this status. This accreditation is an outstanding achievement and recognises the hard work and dedication of our team in providing a best-in-class service to all our clients.

“I believe this continues to demonstrate our commitment to improving our service to our clients and suppliers. And is a further endorsement of all the hard work and effort the team put in day and night. I’m really proud my team are getting the recognition they deserve.”

In an effort to support the borough’s important transport and logistics sector and companies like Derry Bros Customs Clearance, ABC Council will roll out a new pioneering programme specifically targeting these local businesses later this month.

Through the delivery of bespoke webinars, mentoring support and the creation of a sector specific forum, the programme aims to not only engage with these businesses but to also assist with their sustainable and long term growth.

