Armstrong Medical launches ‘AquaVENT®VT’ at Arab Health 2022

As part of Invest NI’s Life and Health Sciences’ group stand at this week’s Arab Health 2022 in Dubai World Trade Centre, the company is outlining their vision to expand their presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Armstrong Medical aims to escalate the provision of their new AquaVENT®VT dual heated breathing circuits to both government-owned and private healthcare providers.

Michael Denver-Beautement, head of international sales, explained: “We are excited to launch AquaVENT®VT on a global stage at Arab Health. The GCC region values innovative clinically robust products and this represents a significant opportunity for Armstrong Medical to be a key player in the Critical Care market.

Armstrong Medical at Arab Health

“Already operating in Kuwait since 2009, Armstrong Medical has first-hand experience of successful trading in the region. Being close to the market means that we have valuable insights into the medical device and healthcare sector. We look forward to exhibiting at Arab Health and realising the potential for our respiratory care product range; supported by unrivalled training and education programme.”

The technology behind the AquaVENT®VT circuit (AquaVENT® VT technology) has been developed by Armstrong Medical to manage humidity throughout the entire ventilator breathing circuit.

This addresses head-on one of the most significant issues healthcare providers face, managing moisture in the circuit.

Globally, as pressures increase on healthcare providers and their time becomes even more precious, using AquaVENT® VT ventilator circuits will reduce the time caregivers spend managing the circuit - allowing them to focus their time and expertise on helping improve outcomes.

Founded in 1984 and part of the Eakin Healthcare Group, Armstrong Medical is a worldwide supplier of innovative respiratory products for Critical Care and Anaesthesia.

The NI firm will be exhibiting at Arab Health 2022 from January 24 to 27 in Dubai World Trade Centre.

