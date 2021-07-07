Around Noon invests £500,000 to quadruple size of bakery operation

Steve Fogo, General Manager at Around Noon Bakery with Ciara Byrne, Head of NPD

Around Noon is making the investment in its bakery operation which is based beside the food-to-go manufacturer’s headquarters at Greenbank Industrial Estate.

Around Noon Bakery is an award-winning producer of bespoke, innovative, and luxurious products. It supplies a number of well-known high street retailers and independent stores in Northern Ireland the Republic of Ireland and operators within the travel sector in the UK.

The investment will involve the acquisition of, and expansion into, a 10,000 sq ft unit adjoining the bakery’s existing premises and the purchase of new machinery. This will significantly expand the bakery’s capacity to meet demand from customers throughout the UK and Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon, said: “Around Noon Bakery continues to go from strength to strength, experiencing growing demand from new and existing customers. The investment we are making will allow the bakery to significantly increase capacity and enable it to produce a wider range of products.”

Around Noon Bakery produces bakery items including cakes, muffins, pastries, slices, cupcakes, brownies and scones for a range of customers and under its own ‘Sweet Things’ brand.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.