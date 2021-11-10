Around Noon up for UK Bakery Manufacturer of the Year accolade

Around Noon Bakery has been shortlisted for the awards alongside three other top bakery manufacturers from across the UK.

The winners will be announced at a gala event in Hilton London Bankside in February 2022.

Other Northern Ireland companies shortlisted for the Food Manufacture Excellence Awards this year include Moy Park and Dunbia in Meat, Poultry and Seafood Manufacturing Company of the Year, and Lynn’s Country Foods/ Finnebrogue in the Plant-Based Manufacturing Company of the Year category.

Steve Fogo, general manager at Around Noon Bakery pictured with Ciara Byrne, Head of NPD

Around Noon has been in the food-to-go market for over 30 years and employs over 300 people. In addition to bakery items, it supplies a broad range of high-quality sandwiches, wraps, salads, fruit pots and cold pressed juices to customers including forecourt and convenience retailers and cafes. It also sells healthy ready meals via its Simply Fit Food brand.

Around Noon Bakery produces bakery items including cakes, muffins, pastries, slices, cupcakes, brownies and scones for a range of customers under its own ‘Sweet Things’ brand.

Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon, said: “Around Noon Bakery continues to go from strength to strength, experiencing growing demand from new and existing customers. This is fantastic recognition for Ciara, Steve and the team of their hard work, commitment to innovation and excellence in everything that they do.”

The UK’s food and drink manufacturing market is renowned for its innovative approach to food development, high-tech manufacturing and high-quality raw materials. The Food Manufacture Excellence Awards provide a platform to celebrate and recognise this hard work and the boundaries pushed forwards in the past 12 months. The Awards have been running for 21 years and established a coveted mark of quality and excellence.

