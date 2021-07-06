Artemis Technologies and Belfast met launch ‘one in a lifetime’ apprenticeship

It marks a major milestone for the Belfast Maritime Consortium project, led by Artemis Technologies, to create transformative marine technologies and a new range of zero-emission vessels in the city.

Commencing in September 2021, the three-year Advanced Manufacturing Apprenticeship will combine classroom tuition with hands-on experience at Artemis Technologies, working alongside its team of world-leading experts.

Artemis Technologies CEO, double Olympic sailing gold medallist Dr Iain Percy OBE, said: “The Belfast Maritime Consortium is working on some real world firsts and this is an opportunity to get involved at the very cutting edge of developments in advanced manufacturing. The technology we produce here will make it possible to have fast boats all around the world, not polluting, and that’s a big deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artemis Technologies Director of Manufacturing Simon Locke joins Bill McEwan, Lecturer, Aeronautical Engineering at Belfast Met

“To make these amazing and novel green technologies, we need real skills and this apprenticeship scheme is all about raising up the next generation of talented engineers and technicians. It is a once in a lifetime chance for the men and women that will take part.”

Louise Warde Hunter, Principal and Chief Executive at Belfast Met, explained: “We are delighted to be delivering training for this new Advanced Manufacturing Apprenticeship that will provide jobs for this cutting edge maritime project. This is just one example of how Belfast Met works with employers to develop vital in-demand skills.

“This is an opportunity for local people to develop high level skills in roles such as composites and marine technologies. With a focus on sustainability, the apprenticeship will really capture the imagination and we are delighted to partner with Artemis Technologies, as part of the Belfast Maritime Consortium. The project that the apprentices will be involved in will herald a return of shipbuilding to Belfast which is incredibly exciting, and we look forward to welcoming the first intake of students later this year.”

Simon Locke, Director of Manufacturing, Artemis Technologies, added: “Mixing theoretical study at Belfast Met with practical experience at Artemis Technologies, the course will develop a range of skills from composite engineering to high voltage battery systems and electric drives.

“These are the kind of skills that will be really powerful not only for us and our work with the Belfast Maritime Consortium but also for so many other industries in the future.”

The Belfast Maritime Consortium brings together a range of established and young firms, academia and public bodies.

They are working with Artemis Technologies as part of its mission to decarbonise maritime. Harnessing knowledge that combines technology from the America’s Cup and Formula 1, the vessels to be developed in Belfast will be powered by the unique Artemis eFoilerTM electric propulsion system.

To find out more about the apprenticeship scheme and how to apply, visit Apprenticeship in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering - Artemis Technologies or search for ‘Artemis’ on course search function on the Belfast Met website.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.