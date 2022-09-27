Arthur Cox announces expansion of leading trainee programme

Lynsey Mallon, partner, head of corporate and commercial and Catriona Gibson, managing partner at leading law firm Arthur Cox pictured with second-year trainees announcing the expansion of the firm’s trainee programme

Successful applicants will work with numerous high-profile, ‘blue-chip’ clients across Arthur Cox’s four main practice areas, Corporate, Finance, Litigation and Property.

Arthur Cox trainees learn directly from some of Northern Ireland’s most prominent and successful legal professionals, equipping them with the skills necessary to excel within the corporate law sector.

Catriona Gibson, Managing Partner, Arthur Cox, said: “As one of Northern Ireland’s best-known and respected law firms, we seek out dynamic, adaptable and forward-thinking trainees that will make a real and positive contribution to life at Arthur Cox and our continued success.

“Our trainee programme aims to provide unrivalled insight into a career in corporate law and focuses on developing both professional competency and personal skillset.

“Arthur Cox is a global firm, but we are firmly committed to developing local talent. We continually invest in our trainees throughout their time with us, dedicating significant time and resources to provide them with a solid foundation for a career in the legal sector.

“Our decision to expand our trainee intake forms part of Arthur Cox’s long-term strategy for growth. We look forward to welcoming many new trainees to our Belfast office and helping them to realise their true potential.”

Arthur Cox advises leading corporate clients, government and the SME sector. In addition to Belfast, the firm has offices in Dublin, London, New York, and San Francisco.

Richard Armstrong, partner, Arthur Cox, added: “Having started my career as an Arthur Cox trainee I have witnessed first-hand just how dedicated the firm is to supporting trainees in their ongoing career development.

“Throughout my career I have worked across a wide range of clients and cases, gaining the breadth of experience necessary to progress to Partner level.