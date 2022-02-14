Asda Ballyclare colleague celebrates 30 years of service

Asda colleague James Prentice with Asda people development partner in Northern Ireland, Carolyn Massey

The Ballyclare team helped James celebrate the milestone with a presentation of flowers and chocolates.

James, who joined Asda Ballyclare in January 1992, watched the store evolve over the years and even turned 40 the same week the most recent store opened in March 2008. He has nothing but pleasant memories from over the years and great admiration for his colleagues.

James said: “I enjoy being part of such a wonderful team, I have met lifelong friends and I look forward to my future here in Asda Ballyclare. I do not intend on retiring at the age the government suggests as I want to work here for as long as I can. I admire the whole team, the management, and the floor colleagues – we all work really well together.”

Carolyn Massey, Asda’s people development partner in NI applauded James’s efforts at the Ballyclare store and thanked James for his dedication and splendid work over the last 30 years.

She added: “He is a great colleague and is really well known amongst our customers in Ballyclare. He has always got a joke or a story for everyone he meets and just loves his job, frequently telling me he works with the best team ever! Well done James on your 30 years!”

