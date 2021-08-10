ASDA Ballyclare receives £2.4m investment – the biggest in its history

New look Asda Ballyclare

Work completed earlier this month and has brought exciting offers to the store, including a hot pizza counter, modern George department and refreshed McGees concession.

The Park Street store now boasts a larger, more modern George department, with branded Claire’s bays, giving customers the chance to browse a range of accessories and gifts as part of their regular shop.

The popular create your own counter has also been revamped to offer custom-made pizzas served hot and ready to take away.

As a result of the work, the kiosk, customer service desk and parcel services have been placed at the front of the store to create a customer hub, allowing for easier access and collection and return of parcels from hundreds of retailers and George.com.

However, the biggest change is the work to modernise the look and feel of the superstore itself, with every area receiving a makeover. Other improvements include the creation of a ‘promotional’ aisle as well as better facilities.

Ursula Leonard, Store Manager at Asda Ballyclare, said: “We’re pleased to finally unveil our new look store which has had one of the biggest revamps in its history. We know customers will love the addition of a hot pizza counter, Claire’s products and improvements to include more of the ranges and promotions customers want to see. We would like to thank them for their patience whilst work was taking place and hope they continue to shop with us.”

