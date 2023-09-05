News you can trust since 1737
Asda colleague ‘goes the extra mile’ for injured customer by delivering groceries after work

Asda Shore Road Online Trading Manager, Darren Quinn, has been commended for going ‘the extra mile’ for customers, after he personally delivered groceries to an injured customer.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
The customer rang the Shore Road store shortly after her online order for groceries did not arrive, only to find out that she had mistakenly chosen a Click & Collect order instead of home delivery.

When it was revealed that she lived alone and was also nursing a broken foot, she became upset and tearful over the phone, as she couldn’t leave her house to collect the groceries.

Dedicated Asda colleague Darren, who had already finished his shift, went out of his way to help the lady get the groceries that she needed, by personally delivering her order to her home. The customer was very grateful for Darren’s act of generosity.

Darren QuinnDarren Quinn
Darren said: “She was all delighted and happy when I arrived, but she couldn’t even get to her door, so she thanked me through her Ring doorbell.

"She had to give me a code to get in and I dropped the groceries into her house and locked up after. I was just glad to be able to help in her time of need.”

This is not the first time that Darren has gone above and beyond for customers, Asda Shore Road Store Manager, Roger Croskery, said:“Darren always goes the extra mile, he has helped customers who were stuck when the carpark flooded. Another time he saw a family stranded when their car battery died, and he used his own car to jumpstart them.

“He has just been promoted to Online Trading Manager and he is committed to training his staff to be as customer focused as he is.”

