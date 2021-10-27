Asda Enniskillen teams up with Northern Ireland’s Taboo Donuts

Established in 2018, the family run business took up residence in Asda Enniskillen this week offering customers donuts, Italian gelato and freshly ground coffee.

Brett McKinney, director of Taboo Donuts, explained: “We’re really excited to launch our concession in Asda Enniskillen. Making donuts fresh every day is the way we do it at Taboo, from Toffee Cheesecake and Eton mess to Raspberry Ripple and Lemon Meringue – we literally have a flavour for everyone!

“As a business we take real pride in using high end quality ingredients. We have secured exclusive contracts with our Italian suppliers to create the most authentic tasting, indulgent donuts and gelato that we can.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brett McKinney, director of Taboo Donuts, Cathy Elliott, Asda buying manager

“Not only does this concession allow us to create new job opportunities in the area but we are just really thrilled to bring our locally produced donuts, coffee and gelato to Asda shoppers.”

Cathy Elliott, Asda’s buying manager for NI Local, added: “The Taboo concession in Asda Enniskillen is the first of its kind in our Northern Irish stores and we can’t wait for our customers to try out the treats and drinks on offer.

“We pride ourselves on working with local suppliers to bring our shoppers delicious and diverse offerings – and these donuts are just the thing ahead of Halloween!”

The special Taboo concession is part of the overall store refresh for Asda Enniskillen and will be a ‘test and learn’ trial as part of Asda’s partnership strategy, which is on track to launch 200 Food for Now concessions with different brands across Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales by the end of 2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.