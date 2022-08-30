ASG & Partners announces Sasha McKnight as board member

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASG & Partners announces the appointment of Sasha McKnight to its Board of Directors

Sasha joined ASG & Partners in 1996 and became head of public relations in January 2021 with responsibility for executing client campaign delivery and new business development. She has provided outstanding leadership and has excelled in overseeing a period of exceptional growth across the Public Relations division’s client portfolio.

The highly experienced communications expert boasts over 26 years’ industry expertise in the development and delivery of integrated communications campaigns across a broad portfolio of clients including Marks & Spencer, Glenisk, Barclays UK, McDonald’s Restaurants, Belfast Metropolitan College, Richmond Marketing, Nando’s and Six by Nico.

Sasha is an accredited PR practitioner and member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations.

Valerie Ludlow, chief executive of ASG & Partners, said: “I am delighted to welcome Sasha to the Board of ASG & Partners. She is a specialist PR practitioner with a proven track record in developing and enhancing the reputations of a diverse range of local, national, and international brands and organisations.

“Sasha has demonstrated tremendous strategic leadership skills since taking on the role of Head of Public Relations and her depth of experience will be a great asset to the Board.