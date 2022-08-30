News you can trust since 1737
ASG & Partners announces Sasha McKnight as board member

Belfast’s ASG & Partners has announced the appointment of Sasha McKnight to its board of directors.

By Claire Cartmill
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:00 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:09 am
Sasha joined ASG & Partners in 1996 and became head of public relations in January 2021 with responsibility for executing client campaign delivery and new business development. She has provided outstanding leadership and has excelled in overseeing a period of exceptional growth across the Public Relations division’s client portfolio.

The highly experienced communications expert boasts over 26 years’ industry expertise in the development and delivery of integrated communications campaigns across a broad portfolio of clients including Marks & Spencer, Glenisk, Barclays UK, McDonald’s Restaurants, Belfast Metropolitan College, Richmond Marketing, Nando’s and Six by Nico.

Sasha is an accredited PR practitioner and member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations.

Valerie Ludlow, chief executive of ASG & Partners, said: “I am delighted to welcome Sasha to the Board of ASG & Partners. She is a specialist PR practitioner with a proven track record in developing and enhancing the reputations of a diverse range of local, national, and international brands and organisations.

“Sasha has demonstrated tremendous strategic leadership skills since taking on the role of Head of Public Relations and her depth of experience will be a great asset to the Board.

“Her appointment reflects our commitment to strengthen the composition of ASG’s board as we continue to drive the performance of the business by ensuring the provision of excellent service to our portfolio of clients.”

