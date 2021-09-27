ASOS to create 184 jobs with new £14m Tech Hub in Belfast

Welcoming ASOS, Gordon Lyons said: “Today’s announcement by ASOS is a clear vote of confidence for Northern Ireland and our strong appeal as an investment location. The development of the new Belfast Tech Hub and the creation of over 180 jobs represents a significant investment in Northern Ireland by the company. In return, our talent base will provide ASOS with the high quality engineering resources it needs to deliver its international growth plans.

“Once in place, the new jobs will contribute almost £6.5million in additional annual salaries to the local economy. Of the new roles, 130 will participate in my Department’s pre-employment Assured Skills training programme which will offer the company a pipeline of skilled people over the next three years.”

The Minister added: “The first Assured Skills Academy with ASOS, focusing on Data Engineering and being delivered by South Eastern Regional College, is open for applications now – I urge anyone who is interested and eligible to apply for this exciting opportunity.”

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons

Speaking about the company’s decision to invest in Northern Ireland, Nick Beighton, CEO, ASOS, explained: “As a rapidly growing business at the forefront of online retailing, we’re continually investing in our technology capabilities. Our new hub will provide us with cutting-edge tech expertise to support future growth. Belfast has a wealth of tech talent and we’re excited to be establishing a permanent base in such a vibrant city.”

The new Belfast hub will be operational in early 2022, with 52 dedicated roles in the first year, growing to 184 by 2024, with recruitment already under way. Recruiting across a range of levels and job functions, including engineering and data science, the creation of the new hub in Belfast is part of the wider strategic plans for ASOS’ tech team, which will enable the team to support the continued growth and expansion of ASOS.

Cliff Cohen, Chief Technology Officer, ASOS, continued: “ASOS is a fast-growing business and constantly looking to innovate through our technology. As we continue to scale our investment in technology, we are looking to hire talent across engineering roles into our new Tech Hub, and help foster talent in Northern Ireland by supporting its growing reputation as a centre for tech excellence.”

To help secure this project, Invest Northern Ireland has been working with ASOS since 2017, showcasing all that Northern Ireland has to offer. The agency has offered almost £1.2million of support towards the new software engineering roles and the Department for the Economy is funding pre-employment Assured Skills Academy training to the value of almost £1million over three years.

Kevin Holland, Invest NI’s CEO, added: “I’m delighted to welcome ASOS to Northern Ireland. Securing this project is yet another tremendous endorsement of our compelling value proposition which includes our highly educated population, underpinned by some of the best educational facilities in the UK. The new roles will offer a range of opportunities for software engineers and analysts, development opportunities for those in the early stages of their tech careers and will provide exciting pathways for people to join Northern Ireland’s digital workforce. We very much look forward to supporting ASOS to grow in Northern Ireland.”

Applications for the ASOS Data Engineering Assured Skills Academy are open until 5pm on Friday, October 22. Training will commence for successful applicants on Monday, January 10 2022.

Experience is not required but applicants must be at least 18 years of age and eligible to work in the UK.

More information and details on how to apply are available at http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/assured-skills

