Award-winng hotel celebrates 45th anniversary with plans to expand workforce

One of Northern Ireland’s favourite hotels is proud to celebrate 45 successful years in business after a busy summer of staycations.

With occupancy rates reaching almost 100% throughout May through to August, Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges is expecting strong demand for autumn/winter staycations.

To continue building on their success, the hotel is expanding the award-winning Killyhevlin team with up to 20 job opportunities available, including a number of exciting new positions.

The family run hotel, purchased by the Watson family in 1976, will commemorate the significant milestone with an exclusive staycation dining offer.

Since taking ownership of Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges, the Watson Family have committed to implementing a continuous improvement programme and recently completed a substantial project.

The £1.5 million investment included the launch of six luxury Self-Catering Woodland Lodges.

In addition, the hotel also recently completed a major refurbishment of its luxury hotel bedrooms.

Joint directors of Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges, Jacqueline Wright and Leigh Watson are excited to celebrate 45 years in business: “We are really delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate 45 years in business after what has been a very testing and extremely difficult year for the tourism sector.

“Our professional team at Killyhevlin have been dedicated to completing this investment project and opening the new luxury Woodland Lodges which are a beautiful addition to our Self-Catering Lodge collection.

“Following recent new developments and increased visitor demand, we look forward to adding to our current complement of staff by welcoming applicants for numerous job opportunities at Killyhevlin. Throughout the years we have been dedicated to providing a unique guest experience and are delighted to offer our guests the opportunity to visit our newly refurbished guestrooms, luxury Woodland Lodges, choose between our Lakeside dining venues and enjoy wellness and relaxation at our Kalm Spa.

“To reward our guests and to truly celebrate 45 years and launch of the Woodland Lodges in style, autumn/winter Woodland Lodge Staycations will include a complimentary £45 Dining Voucher to enjoy in Kove Restaurant or Lakeside Grill throughout their stay”.

