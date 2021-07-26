AXA Insurance to open a new £14m state of the art building at Londondery, creating 60 new jobs

AXA, Ireland’s largest insurer, has operated at the Londonderry Customer Centre since 2007. Its local journey began with 20 staff and has expanded year on year and it now provides employment locally for more than 540 staff. On the back of this new £14 million investment, AXA is now actively recruiting 60 staff which will bring its workforce in the centre to in excess of 600.

Phil Bradley, AXA Ireland CEO, said: “This is a further strengthening of our commitment to Derry, allowing AXA to continue to build on its existing presence in Northern Ireland and grow business across the whole island. In addition, the high calibre staff we have been able to recruit allows us to maintain the quality customer service that is synonymous with the AXA brand.”

Marguerite Brosnan, AXA Ireland’s Retail Director, added: “We are looking for enthusiastic and friendly people; our staff are the cornerstone of our operation and we offer excellent benefits including competitive salary, performance bonus, flexible working hours including training and development opportunities to support our staff in developing new skills.”

AXA employs more than 600 people at its Customer Centre in Londonderry

The new Customer Centre of Excellence building will continue to service the ever-expanding AXA customer base throughout the Island of Ireland, supporting the company’s customer service, claims and sales operations.

In NI, AXA currently employs 741 employees.

More information on job vacancies is available at www.axani.co.uk/careers

